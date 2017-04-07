Mumbai: BJP's 'office' at Andheri has parties, motorists fuming

Party-affiliated union puts container in the middle of the road, asks others to remove theirs first



BJP office in a container at Sahar Cargo, Andheri East. Pic/Nimesh Dave

The BJP needs urgent clarity on its stand on footpath encroachment. While the party and its senior leaders, including Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, had promised clear footpaths for pedestrians and motorist-friendly roads while campaigning for the recently held civic elections, BJP's aviation wing has gone and done the exact opposite.

The cargo unit affiliated with the party has put up a container bang in the middle of a road at Sahar Cargo and turned it into the party's cargo union office.

While unions of other parties at the complex are upset with the move, the inconvenience caused to motorists is making matters worse. BJP's most vical opponent, the Shiv Sena has lambasted the double speak. "The container has been put up illegally. Just because BJP is in power, its members are blatantly violating rules," Sanjay Kadam, general secretary of the Bharatiya Kamgar Sena told mid-day.

The Sena further alleged that the container is leading to traffic jams. When asked why the party had not complained to the civic authorities and the Cargo management, Kadam said, "We have been told that GVK (one of India's largest airport operators) has taken up the issue with the BMC, but we don't know the outcome. If the Cargo management fails to take action, we will take it up with our party head."

The MNS too has objected to the container's location. "It doesn't go well with the stature of the ruling party to violate rules and put up containers on roads," said Nayan Kadam, MNS vice-president.

Who is taking action?

Aviation sources said GVK, which manages the cargo operation, is planning to take up the issue with the BMC. However, despite repeated attempts, no GVK official was available to confirm the same.

Assistant municipal commissioner of K-East ward (Andheri East) Devendra Jain, said, "The area where the container is kept falls under GVK's jurisdiction. I will speak to its authorities and decide on appropriate action."

Last year, BJP MLA Ameet Satam had met BMC chief Ajoy Mehta and demanded an FIR against those who block footpaths. Accordingly, the municipal commissioner had directed ward officers across the city to register cases against repeate offenders.

From the horse's mouth

Rashtriya Ekjut Kamgar Sanghatana president Sudhakar Deshmukh, a BJP legislator from Maharashtra, admitted to the container being put up on the road and turned into a union office for the party's Cargo unit.

He, however, slammed the Sena and MNS for making it into an issue, and said those accusing the BJP of misuse of power should introspect themselves. "Shiv Sena and MNS should first remove their illegal offices from the Cargo area. If they do so, we will remove ours the very next day," he added.

Motorists, on the other hand, don't care about the political slugfest. They are frustrated with traffic snarls that the container is causing.

"BMC takes action against illegal hawkers; does it have the courage to take action against a union affiliated with the ruling party for indulging in an unlawful activity?" asked a tempo driver who often visits Cargo.

Another truck driver, Mahesh Satpute, who takes this route every day at 9 am, spends at least 30 minutes stuck in a jam. "How can they set up an office in the middle of the road? I am stuck here every day for no reason."