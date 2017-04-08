Mumbai: BJP taunts Shiv Sena over cracks in penguin enclosure

Two days ago a video had surfaced showing a crack in the rock within the enclosure



Questions are being raised on the quality of work done. File pic

A video showing a crack in the rock of the Humboldt penguin exhibit at Byculla Zoo has once again landed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in a controversy of sorts.

On Friday, BJP group leader Manoj Kotak taunted Shiv Sena over the issue and raised questions over the quality of work done.

Report sought

Commenting on the matter, Kotak said, “The crack in the rock is clearly visible through the glass. Those who are responsible for the project should submit a report in this matter.”

Fake video

However, the BMC has denied the presence of any such crack and said that there was no problem with the enclosure. Speaking about the video, which was shown by a television channel, the authorities said that it was a fake one. However, last month a member of the Watchdog Foundation team had alleged that rocks inside the enclosure had developed cracks at two places.

Rs 40cr

The BMC spent on construction of the penguin enclosure