Mumbai: BMC asks dilapidated nursing home residents to vacate in 24 hours

Civic officials say a structural audit report has revealed the centre in Masjid Bunder, which currently has over 20 patients, to be extremely dangerous



The nursing home in Masjid Bunder. Pic/Suresh Karkera

A nursing home and diagnostic centre at Masjid Bunder in B ward has been declared dangerous as a C1 Category structure. Doctors and staffers are now trying to figure out what to do with the patients admitted there.

The BMC issued a second eviction notice yesterday to the charitable nursing home after the structural audit report revealed its condition as "extremely dilapidated and dangerous". The one-storeyed structure is owned by civic body's education department; it has been occupied by the The Muslim Ambulance Society, which has been running the diagnostic centre there since 1988.

The centre has more than 20 beds for dialysis patients, who are treated at concessional rates.

Speaking to mid-day, Assistant Municipal Commissioner of B ward (Dongri, Masjid Bunder) Uday Shiroorkar said, "On Monday, we issued a fresh eviction notice as the structure is dangerous. We have given the authorities 24 hours to shift the facility. If they don't, we will be forced to stop their water and electricity supply."

Civic body's prompt and swift action against the dangerous and dilapidated structure has come following the Hussaini Manzil collapse on Pakmodia Street, which was 117 years old and in a bad condition.

Trustee of The Muslim Ambulance Society Dr Abdul Rauf Sumar said they would get a structural audit done themselves as the BMC has refused to give them a copy of its audit.

"We received BMC's eviction notice, which states its structural audit found the building dilapidated. I asked for the audit report, but the civic body refused to share it with us," he added. "We don't want to risk patients' lives; so, we will conduct a structural audit ourselves and then decide about vacating. At least 2,000 patients come for dialysis every month."

