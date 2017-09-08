Mumbai: BMC brings construction at Rani Mukerji's bungalow to halt



Rani Mukherjee

The construction work at actor Rani Mukerji's KrishnaRam bungalow in Juhu has come to a halt after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued a stop-work notice last week. BMC officials had sent a notice to Mukerji last month to inspect the premises on August 26 following complaints of irregularities in the construction.

At the time, BMC officials were not allowed to enter the premises. A senior civic official said, "When we visited the premises, we were told that the amended plans had been submitted to the Building Proposal Department and the changes were according to the new plans. Before the amended plans are approved, how can they begin construction work? Hence, a stop-work notice to last week. And, now, unless the plans are approved, work cannot start again."



The under-construction bungalow at Juhu. Pic/ Nimesh Dave

Prashant Gaikwad, assistant municipal commissioner of K West ward, confirmed the development.

Rani Mukerji's spokesperson said, "Yes, we have received a stop-work notice from the K West ward. We have stopped work with immediate effect and have replied to the notice as well."

Environment activists had brought the irregularities to the BMC's notice, as reported by mid-day on August 25, 2017. The activists had claimed that the CRZ NOC had not been submitted and that the bungalow fell in the proposed heritage precinct.

Rani Mukerji’s new under-construction bungalow at Juhu. Pic/ Nimesh Dave

While BMC officials acted on the complaints, they claimed there were no CRZ violations. Gaikwad said, "According to officials who visited the site for inspection, there was no Coastal Regulation Zone violation found."

Nikitesh Chaubal, an activist who had written to BMC about the irregularities, said, "The BMC should take action since Rani Mukerji does not have approval for the plans. How can someone first construct and then wait for approval?"

