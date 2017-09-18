Mumbai: BMC bulldozes state GR to demolish Kalina milkman's shanty

Victim alleges that despite the government laying the no-demolition-in-monsoon rule, officials broke Kalina milkman's house and took away the family’s belongings



BMC demolishes Jayprakash Yadav's shanty in Kalina

Despite a state GR on not carrying out any demolition during monsoon, the BMC demolished 22-year-old shanty of a milkman from Santacruz East, allegedly at the behest of a local developer. The milkman, Jayprakash Yadav, who said he had been staying in that house since 1995, has alleged that the demolition squad vandalised his house and manhandled his family. The police too have ignored his complaint, he added.

The state in 2001 had passed a resolution, which stated that no demolition drive should be carried out between June 1 and September 30.

Yadav said that in 2010 a hospital came up on his land and he was forced to live outside its gate after that. He had filed a suit against this possession (of his land) in the Dindoshi Civil Court, which is ongoing.

Yadav alleged that in spite of the GR, the demolition squad broke his 49.68-sqft room in Kalina's Shyam Chawl without giving any prior notice to him. "They didn't even allow me to take my belongings. All important documents, including my children's school-leaving certificates, have been misplaced," he said. The officials of H-East ward allegedly took away all the clothes, documents and a gold chain worth Rs 30,000.

"On September 13, BMC officials arrived outside our house and pulled me, my wife and our kids out and demolished the shanty, taking away our belongings," he alleged.

Yadav said that during the demolition the officials also assaulted them. The couple approached the police and got a medical check-up done, but the police only registered a non-cognisable offence, a copy of which is with mid-day.

Yadav's wife told mid-day, "We have no place to sleep now; even the clothes that my children and I are wearing have been borrowed from people. My children had studied and secured those certificates, but the BMC just took them away."

Assistant Municipal Commissioner of H-East ward Alka Sasane didn't reply to repeated calls and messages.

Rs 30k

Worth of the gold chain allegedly taken away by demolition squad

