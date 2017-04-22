Mumbai: BMC can't roll on with road repairs



Navi Mumbai quarries are the biggest source of supply for crushed stones, sand and other construction materials. Pic for representational

With the closing of about 70 quarries in Navi Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has fallen on rock-hard times. Road and other development works in the city have been hit as the civic body is running out of materials like stones and sand, after the Thane Collector shut down the quarries on March 30, following a lease expiry, lack of necessary environmental permissions and a pending case in the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

Chief engineer (Roads and Traffic), Sanjay Darade confirmed the problem and said, "Many contractors have come forward and complained about the shortage of stone, metal and sand. We are trying to resolve the issue soon, otherwise road repair works will suffer."

No supply, no road work

BMC officials said Navi Mumbai quarries are the biggest source of supply for crushed stones, sand and other construction materials. According to the sources, over 7,500 cubic meters of stones are generated daily from the quarries.

Currently, the civic body has taken up repair works and reconstruction of more than 500 roads. It has set a deadline of completing the work before May 30. However, civic officials and contractors are now expressing inability to complete the work before the deadline, as they are facing a low supply of stone, metal and sand used in RMC (Ready Mix Concrete) plants to make material for concrete as well as asphalt road repair and reconstruction.

Not enough

A senior civic official said, "Contractors had stored materials before the ban on quarrying and were now were waiting for Thane to lift it. However, even after 20 days, there has been no relief and they are facing a short supply of materials. There are a few other quarries in Thane but they are not enough to meet the requirement."

Now, senior civic officials are pursuing the matter with Thane Collectorate to resolve it as soon as possible. On Friday, one of BMC's additional municipal commissioners spoke to the Thane Collector.

Health hazard

According to the officials from Thane Collectorate, CIDCO (City and Industrial Development Corporation) had given about 70 quarries in Navi Mumbai on lease for 10 years, which ended on March 31. "Also, locals had already protested against quarrying as haphazard quarrying had led to an increase in air pollution. Some of the residents approached the NGT, after which the tribunal came down heavily on the excavation of rocks," said an officer.

Speaking to mid-day, additional collector Jivan Galande said, "We have refused to give fresh permissions for quarrying as the agencies have not fulfilled the necessary environment measures. They need to take permission from the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB), which is also not there. Also, NGT had banned quarrying considering locals' complaints." Officials from the Collectorate and CIDCO will present their side before NGT on May 8.

7,500

Cubic metre of stones daily generated from the quarries