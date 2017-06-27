Mumbai: BMC chief Ajoy Mehta on mission to finish development works

BMC allocates Rs 2,096 cr to complete works left from previous DPs; Ajoy Mehta asks officials to prepare list of reservations that are yet to become a reality



Pending road works will also be completed. PIC FOR REPRESENTATION

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has made a provision of Rs 2,096 crore for proper implementation of works remaining from the previous development plans (DP) for the city. Officials have been directed to prepare an action plan for this and the civic body will spend the money on works such as open spaces, amenities, roads and health infrastructure, etc.

The previous two DPs - 1967 and 1991 - were implemented only upto 16% and 33%, respectively. Now, aspects like roads, garbage segregation centres, fire stations, open spaces and hospitals that are retained from the previous DPs and are also planned in DP-2034 will be implemented with the funds.

Works remaining

An official from the municipal commissioner's office said, "Recently, municipal commissioner Ajoy Mehta directed all zonal deputy municipal commissioners to prepare a list of reservations marked in the DPs that are yet to be become a reality. After completing the list, officers have been asked to chalk out an action plan to implement all the works."

The official added, "The civic body has set up a five-year plan for the departments to check the implementation. There will be a review every five years. This will help provide adequate amenities and open spaces."

According to civic officials, poor implementation of the previous two DPs had resulted in the civic body losing big chunks of land that were earmarked for open spaces or other amenities. Also, in the previous DPs, there was no mechanism to check on implementation.

"The poor implementation of the previous DPs has also created a huge gap between the population density and amenities available in the city. The DP is prepared considering the ratio of people and amenities needed for them. The failure of implementation of the proposed ideas has affected the city's infrastructure, as the population keeps increasing compared to the facilities," said the official.

DP yet to be discussed

The two-month extension for DP-2034 will end on July 18. However, it is yet to be tabled in a civic house meeting for discussion.

After the civic house approval, it will be sent to the state government, where it will be discussed in the Assembly.