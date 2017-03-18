Mumbai: BMC chief shuts down babus' yearly holiday plans

This news is going to leave civic officials, who go on foreign trips in the name of project work or study tours, slightly disheartened. BMC chief Ajoy Mehta has issued fresh orders that will now restrict unwarranted foreign visits. The new decision of the civic body is likely to affect officials working in the solid waste management, water and sewerage disposal departments, who frequently go on such trips.

Presently, if a company from abroad is involved in a BMC project, civic officials visit the said company’s plants or machineries on the taxpayer’s money.

To curb this practice, municipal commissioner Ajoy Mehta yesterday issued new orders, which states that foreign study tours should not be undertaken, until necessary.

Speaking to mid-day, senior civic official from the commissioner’s offices said, “A circular has been issued to introduce the order. Now, foreign visits will only be undertaken for a special project. That too, needs the sanction from the additional municipal commissioner.”

Sources said that while preparing tender documents for the projects, many officials deliberately include the condition of a study tour. With the new order, this practice will stop.