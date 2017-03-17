Mumbai: BMC cleans Poisar river of its own mess



While River March members are happy with the cleaning process, residents consider it to be just an eye-wash

Days after mid-day highlighted the sorry state of the Poisar river, workers of the BMC ward office started removing the mud that the civic body had dumped for construction of a vehicular bridge over the water body. They have also started removing the garbage that slum dwellers dump in the river. While the members associated with the River March group are happy about the fact that the authorities have started the cleaning process, the residents consider it nothing but an eye-wash.

Also read: Mumbai: BMC, slums putting cold water on activists' river revival work

Just an eye-wash

Speaking to mid-day, a River March member Tejas Shah said, “The civic body has been clearing the river of garbage for the past two days. We expect that it will soon be transported to the dumping site to prevent it from falling in the river again.” A local resident said, “People might be happy looking at the way the river is being cleaned, but the problem will only be solved after the entire garbage is shifted to the dumping ground.” On Thursday, R-south ward officer SR Gaikwad visited the spot at Kandivali west and monitored the ongoing work. “We have already started removing garbage from the stretch of the river in Kandivali West. Work will continue till the entire river is clean. Currently we are keeping the garbage on one side of the bank, but later it will be shifted to the dumping ground.”

Illegal construction

Meanwhile, while the civic body is busy cleaning the river, it has come to the fore that a slum dweller has constructed a wall of his house on the water body’s retaining wall. The iron beams supporting the structure runs deep into the water.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, a resident said, “The iron beams can pose danger during monsoon. Due to excessive water pressure, the structure may collapse and lead to accidents. The civic body should take action against the person who constructed the structure.” Reacting to this, Gaikwad said, “Action will be taken against those who have carried out illegal constructions in the river basin.”