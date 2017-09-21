Mumbai: BMC demolishes illegal extension of Toto's in Bandra

Mumbai: BMC demolishes illegal extension of Toto's in Bandra

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday demolished illegal extension of Toto's Garage in Bandra, Mumbai.

Toto's is located at posh locality of Pali Hill in Bandra and is considered as on the coolest hangouts in the suburbs.

Toto's is a lively garage themed retro bar with a house DJ serving pub grub and beer by the pump.

