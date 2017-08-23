Mumbai: BMC dirtying seawater with 840 million litres of sewage every day

Civic body's delay in completing sewerage disposal project works is leading to the discharge of copious amounts of sewage in the sea; says delay was due to change in norms



CAG has pointed out that BMC failed to start the sewerage project works that were planned in 2007. Representation pic

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is not treating the city's sewerage right and dirtying the seas while it's at it. According to a report tabled by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) on August 11, the civic body's delay in completing works proposed under Mumbai Sewerage Disposal Project (MSDP) has contaminated the seawater to the extent of over 840 MLD (million litres per day). CAG has pointed out that BMC failed to start the project works that were planned in 2007.

According to the CAG report, BMC was supposed to construct and upgrade the Waste Water Treatment Facilities (WWTF) at seven locations, namely Colaba, Worli, Bandra, Malad, Versova, Ghatkopar and Bhandup, to treat sewage before it is discharged in the sea and bring the entire city within the sewerage network by 2025.

Also read: Sea around Mumbai filthy; 2,100 million litres human waste dumped daily

Transfer WWTF

Along with this, at a transfer WWTF at Erangal beach, an outfall to discharge treated sewage into sea was supposed to be constructed. In 2007, BMC had appointed a project management consultant to design, seek tender documents and finalize appointing contractors for the allied WWTF works at the cost of Rs 82 crore for five years. However, the design for the project was changed due to some technical issues. It is still moving at a snail's pace.

Also read: Sea next to Mumbai is the world's most polluted, reveals study

The CAG, in its remarks, has stated that the consultancy fees for the works were increased up to Rs 180 crore, out of which Rs 140 crore has been paid, and the contract was ended in 2015. However, till July 2016, not even a single work was started under MSDP. Following the failure in construction and upgrading of the seven WWTF, Mumbai has continued to discharge 840 MLD of sewerage daily into the sea, leading to rise in its contamination.

BMC says

A senior civic official said, "Recently, we have started construction work of the Colaba WWTF and it will be completed in the next five years. The appointment of contractors for the other six locations is in process. The delay was caused due to the change in norms regarding sewerage water discharge in sea by the Central Pollution Control Board."

Rs 180 cr

Increased consultancy fees for the allied WWTF works

Rs 140 cr

Consultancy fees already paid for the allied WWTF works

Also view - Photos: First look of Lalbaugcha Raja 2017 in Mumbai

