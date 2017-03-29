Mumbai: BMC election office gets 63 complaints on missing voter names



Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation

A total of 63 written complaints were filed with the BMC election department over missing voter names, an RTI reply has revealed.

During the February 21 election to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), many voters could not find their names on the electoral roll.

RTI activist Anil Galgali later filed an application with the BMC election department, seeking to know the number of complaints received by it with regard to the missing voter

names.

The department's administrative officer replied that 63 written complaints had been received till date.

In the BMC elections held in 2012 and 2017, the number of voters stood at 1,02,86,579 and 91,80,555, respectively. In comparison to 2012, the number of voters was 11,06,024 less this time.

Meanwhile, the BMC budget will be presented today.