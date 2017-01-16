Mumbai: BMC engineers pilot initiative to help martyred soldiers' families

BMC engineers have already managed to collect Rs 5 lakh to hand over to kin of state soldiers martyred last year; invited Amitabh Bachchan and others to event

In a stirring show of heart, the BMC engineers have come together to support the noble cause of the nation’s martyrs. Apart from collecting funds from their own pockets to hand over to the next of kin of soldiers martyred last year, they have also asked Amitabh Bachchan to lend his support to the cause to increase citizens’ participation.

Musical event planned

On January 29, the engineers’ body has organised a musical event called ‘Zara Yaad Karo Kurbani’ at the Shanmukhananda Hall to hand over all the collected funds to families of martyrs from Maharashtra.

According to the officials, since it is a first-of-its-kind initiative, the group has gotten a very positive response from colleagues and junior officers, managing to collect R5 lakh in just three days (till Friday).

Chief engineer of vigilance department, Manohar Pawar — the brain behind the idea — said he took up the cause because of the 17 soldiers killed in the terrorists attack on the military camp in Uri last year, three soldiers were from Maharashtra: Lance Naik G Shankar, Sepoy TS Somnath and Sepoy Uike Janrao.

“After I got to know about the Uri attack, I felt terrible for the families of these martyrs. We are living our luxurious lives while these soldiers are guarding the borders in extremely adverse conditions. Usually, we express grief for some time and then forget about their contribution. There is no payback for their efforts from citizens,” said Pawar.

He added, “I then discussed this idea with my colleagues. Everyone wished to contribute some money to help the families. Even the commissioner has supported this cause.”

Celebrity roster

Apart from Bachchan, the engineers have also requested singers Sonu Nigam and Anup Jalota along with actor Nana Patekar to attend the event. “Though we are yet to get a confirmation from these celebrities, they have given a positive response,” says an official.

“If someone like Amitabh Bachchan attends the event, then it will definitely boost the morale of the martyrs’ families as well as those who are contributing,” says Pawar.

A retired army brigadier, Sudhir Sawant, is helping the engineers’ group in locating the next of kin for the martyrs from Maharashtra.

As of Saturday, they had managed to touch base with 11 families that have lost their loved one in the last year — either to a terror attack or a cross border firing.

Speaking to mid-day, brigadier (Retired) Sawant hailed the idea and said, “Such an initiative from government employees and citizens will definitely help in boosting the confidence of army personnel posted on borders and conflict zones. Support from civilian society is very rare and our jawans need such important support.”