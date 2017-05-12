Mumbai: BMC finally gets green nod for coastal road project



The coastal road’s first phase will start at Marine Lines and end at Bandra

It's been crawling there, but, hopefully, it will get there soon. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC's) ambitious coastal road project, being undertaken to ease your commuting woes, has finally got the most important clearance of all - the environmental go-ahead from the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change.

Last evening, a jubilant Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced the news of securing the permission on Twitter. "Good news! Mumbai#CoastalRoad gets final environmental approval from the Central Govt. Thank you Hon@narendramodi ji and @anilmdave ji !" (sic) Fadnavis tweeted.

Also read: BMC budget size cut by Rs 12,000cr; Rs 1000cr for coastal road

Project presentation

The topic of giving the final CRZ clearance to the project was discussed during the 168th meeting of Expert Appraisal Committee on March 17. BMC officials gave a presentation before the Centre-appointed EAC, emphasising on the fact that the road would not have a negative impact on the environment, and would, in fact, be very helpful during heavy rainfall and high tide, stopping floodwater from flowing into the city.

During the meeting, officials also explained to the EAC how it is important for the project to reclaim area inside the sea along the coastal road alignment in some places. Civic authorities had then updated the experts about the BMC having received permissions from the heritage committee, coastguard, Indian Navy, Public Works Department, Coastal Police, Maharashtra Maritime Board, and a high-powered committee, with only those from the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), traffic police, and the environment ministry remaining.

Also read: BMC's Coastal Road project plan awaits final green nod

Now, only the NOC from the traffic police is pending.

Phase-wise

According to BMC's plan, the 29.2-km long road will be constructed in two phases - the stretch from Marine Drive to Carter Road first and the Bandra to Kandivli one later. The MSRDC will construct a sealink, which will be a part of the coastal road, between Bandra and Versova.