Mumbai: BMC gears up to take back open spaces again

After a brief lull, the civic body has once again started sending notices to non-governmental organisations (NGO) and trusts to take back the open spaces that were given under adoption and caretaker polices. On Tuesday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) sent notices to five groups - in Bandra, Santacruz and in Sion - to surrender the recreation and playgrounds maintained by them.

According to the civic body, a notice was sent to a playground maintained by the South Indian Education Society in Matunga, a garden with Mount Mary Road ALM, two recreational grounds with World Renewal Spiritual Trust in Santacruz and Bandra West, and a playground with Malla Residents’ Association in Bandra west.

Meanwhile, an organisation which maintains Patwardhan Park in Bandra West voluntarily approached the BMC to hand over the plot. According to the civic body, BMC has planned an underground parking lot below Patwardhan Garden. The BMC has also sanctioned Rs 85 crore for the project. Learning about the proposed parking lot, on Tuesday, K Raheja Construction sent a letter stating that they will surrender the open space once the BMC starts construction for the parking area.

The BMC had given 216 recreational and playgrounds for maintenance to various trusts and groups associated with political leaders of the Shiv Sena and BJP. Out of 216 plots civic body has managed to take back 173 from various citizen groups and NGOs. 43 plots are yet to be taken back, and most of these are with politicians.

