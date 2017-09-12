Mumbai: BMC mulls connecting Parel-Hindmata and King Circle-Sion flyovers







In order to rid the city of traffic snarls and never ending traffic jams, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is mulling over constructing two more elevated stretches in Mumbai.

As per senior officials, the BMC is thinking about the feasibility of connecting Kind Circle flyover to the Sion Hospital flyover and the Parel Flyover to the Hindmata Flyover in South Mumbai.

As per reports in Hindustan Times, officials believe that connecting the King Circle and Sion flyover will lead to citizens avoiding the Gandhi Market and Sion area that is perennially flooded in the monsoons. Similarly, connecting the Parel and Hindmata flyover will clear the Hindmata area in Parel.

The ideas to connect these flyovers were put forward in a meeting held by Ajoy Mehta, the civic chief. He has now asked the additional Vijay Singhal and chief engineer (roads) Vinod Chitore in BMC to survey the possibility of implementing these plans and submit a report to him in the next one month.

In a statement, a senior civic official, privy to the matter said, “The Gandhi market road cannot be raised because of the harbour line passing over it. Similarly, Hindmata is also saucer-shaped, resulting in natural water accumulation during rains. If there are elevated stretches over these two areas, then traffic should not be affected as it happened on August 29. A city like Mumbai cannot come to a standstill, even if we say that the city received unprecedented rainfall in a single day,” he added.

Apart from implementing the construction of new roads, Mehta has also asked 24 officials to look into what went wrong on August 29th and present solutions for the problem in their next meeting.