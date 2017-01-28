E-paper

Mumbai: BMC official caught accepting Rs 50,000 bribe

Posted 3 hours

Bribe

A Sanitary Inspector of BMC was yesterday caught by Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 from a man to issue health licence, officials said.

Mahendra Kashinath Yadav had asked for Rs 1.5 lakh to issue health licence for a party hall from its arranger, officials from ACB said.

The man agreed to pay the amount in instalments and simultaneously lodged a complaint with ACB. The anti-graft agency laid a trap and caught the 54-year-old while accepting the first installment at R-South ward office in suburban Kandivali, they said.

