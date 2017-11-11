Mumbai: BMC official held for 'raping' his female colleague on many occasions

An engineer of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) was arrested for allegedly "raping" his colleague, police said today.

Dattaram Shinde, an engineer with the Mumbai civic body, was apprehended yesterday, Thane Police Public Relations

Officer Sukhada Narkar said.



Representational Pic

Shinde since October 2016 till June 2017 allegedly "raped" the victim on several occasions, Narkar added.

The victim, a divorcee was staying with her son. The accused first in October 2016 visited the victim's house and

"raped" her, Narkar said quoting the complaint.

A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code was registered, she said, adding the accused was yesterday produced before a local magistrate, which remanded him into police custody for a day.