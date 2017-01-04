Mumbai: BMC planning air ambulance service, a first for India

Following the incident where three firemen suffered severe burns while rescuing a bird near Mahalaxmi railway station, the BMC has plans for a helicopter service, a first for India for the purpose of airlifting seriously injured accident victims to select hospitals.

According to a report by The Times of India, the idea was the result of the terrible experience of the injured firefighters, whose journey to the National Burns Centre, Airoli, was hindered by heavy traffic. One firefighter lost his life.

Additional municipal commissioner I A Kundan and chief fire officer P Rahangdale, prompted the plan for the service, after visiting the injured firemen in hospital, which led to a discussion with BMC Chief Ajoy Mehta. Mehta asked Kundan to create a plan and the latter submitted its particulars during a discussion on the deceased firefighter in the civic standing committee's meeting on Tuesday. The service is expected to be free of cost.

Who will foot the bill?

Experts are however doubtful regarding the success of such a project. Capt Uday Gelli, president (western region), Rotor Wing Society of India, told The Times of India, "A pre-booked twin-engine helicopter charter flight will cost approximately Rs 1.25 lakh per hour and a single-engine flight Rs 80,000 an hour. Even if the flight lasts only a few minutes, the operator will charge for one hour, which is the minimum payment. So, who will foot the bill for ambulance?"

Currently, the civic body has already started identifying possible landing points and says it will soon invite an expression of interest from helicopter operators.

The incident that triggered BMC's plan

One of the three firemen, who suffered burn injuries recently, while trying to rescue a crow stuck on a high-tension wire, died on December 31 when the whole world was celebrating New Year. The family of the fireman refused to collect the body for six hours demanding that he be declared a martyr, and that benefits after his death are provided at the earliest to them.

After suffering for almost 20 days, Rajendra Bhojane of Byculla fire station who suffered 50 per cent burns, succumbed to infection at 10.30pm on December 31.