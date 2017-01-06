Mumbai: BMC proposes to have locker facility for municipal school students



Representational Pic

In a move that can save school children the ordeal of carrying heavy bags, the BMC has proposed to provide lockers to around five lakh students, studying in 1,200 schools across the city.

Parminder Bhamra, who is the Congress corporator from Malad, has moved a proposal that will come up in the general body meeting for discussion and approval. “Parents have raised demands to reduce the weight of school bags. Students are suffering from a lot of health complications, including back and neck pains, because they carry bags beyond their physical capacity,” said Bhamra, while proposing locker facility for school students.

The proposal has been mooted for both BMC and private schools. Last year, the state had issued a circular, limiting the weight of bags students carry to school.