Mumbai: BMC's plan goes from saving Dadar stadium to destroying it



The original proposal was only for the beautification and repairs of Purandare stadium

How did the BMC garden cell manage to get the green signal for replacing the iconic Purandare stadium with a gymkhana when it wasn't even mentioned in the original plans presented to the Standing Committee?

Thanks to last-minute changes by officials, what was a plan for the beautification of the open space in Dadar, has now become a proposal to destroy it.



The stadium will be cut to half its current size if the gymkhana is built there. File pic

The proposal for the improvement of Dr NA Purandare Stadium was passed in a Standing Committee meeting on December 28. mid-day has a copy of the R11.46-crore proposal, which clearly mentions works such as entry gate beautification, construction of stadium and pathways, repair of security wall and other garden-related works. But there is no mention of the gymkhana, which threatens to reduce the ground to less than half. BMC officials said it will be built as a recreational space for doctors from KEM Hospital, which owns the land.

'Shocking'

Former Congress corporator Sunil More said, "This is shocking, as there is no mention of constructing a gymkhana. Last year, when this proposal was tabled, I had opposed it and told the administration to allow locals and sportspersons there. I had also demanded that BMC take over the land from KEM."



According to the new plan, a two-storey gymkhana will be built with three halls, four rooms and a waiting lounge. Apart from this, it will have lawn tennis court, basketball court, parking for members' vehicles, and the jogging track will be expanded, bringing the ground from its current size of 27,000 sqm down to 13,110 sqm.

The other side

KEM dean Dr Avinash Supe said, "This is a gymkhana for recreation, not a clubhouse for commercial purposes. There will be no restriction and the ground will be kept open for the locals. We are going to provide better facilities to all sportspersons."

When asked how the BMC will go about the construction when there was no mention of it in the plans, he said, "There was an existing gymkhana at the ground for students of KEM hospital. Now we are upgrading it to provide better facilities."

Deputy Municipal Commissioner, Dr Kishor Kshirsagar, who is in charge of the Garden Cell department, said, "The playground will be open to walkers and sportspersons. We are just improving the facilities at the behest of KEM."

Signature campaign

Residents have formed 'Purandare Bachao Samiti' to fight the civic body's plan, and have already collected around 4,000 signatures.

"We want BMC to scrap the gymkhana. If they want to develop anything, it should be basic facilities for sportspersons. We have written about this to the PM, chief minister and the lokayukta," said one of the members, Dhiren Khanolkar. Congressman More said, "I am supporting the locals' demand to scrap the gymkhana. I will arrange a joint meeting with the civic commissioner for this issue."