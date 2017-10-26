Acting on the recent damage to a sewerage line, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has sent a notice to Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) whose workers damaged it, to carry out the repair work. According to officials from the civic body, last week a notice was sent to MMRCL asking them to complete reconstruction of the damaged sewerage line as soon as possible.



The ruptured main sewerage line carried waste from areas like Madanpura, Sankhli Street in Byculla, Morland Road and part of Mumbai Central

On October 11, a main sewerage line which carries waste from areas like Madanpura, Sankhli Street in Byculla, Morland Road and part of Mumbai Central was damaged due to ongoing construction work for the Metro III (Colaba-Bandra-Seepz) line. It was ruptured near Maratha Mandir Theatre at Mumbai Central. The matter came to light after Samajwadi Party corporator Rais Shaikh raised the problem of the waste flooding the Morland Road and Sankhli Street area at Byculla.

A civic official said, "After the incident the Metro contractor did not come forward to reconstruct the sewerage line, following which last week we sent a letter to officials of MMRCL, and asked them to reconstruct it immediately. As per our calculations the repair will cost nearly R4 lakh." He added, "If they don't do the repairs, then by next week we will reconstruct the line and send another notice to recover the cost from MMRCL with a penalty. To avoid repeat of such incidents we have provided maps of sewerage lines to MMRCL."

Shaikh said, "Just penalising them will not ensure that such incidents don't happen again. Initially civic officials were not ready to blame MMRCL for the damage. They took action after I followed up on the matter." Chief Engineer of (Sewerage Operation) department Ashok Yamgar refused to comment on the issue.

MMRCL speak

"A sewer line, which couldn't be identified during utility identification process as it was buried more than 4 metres deep, was impacted during piling activity. Our contractors are working to restore it. The work will be completed in a week's time," said a spokesperson from MMRCL.

Rs 4 lakh

The estimated cost of repairing the line

