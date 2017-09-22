Mumbai: BMC strike down illegal encroachments at Bandra's Pali Naka

The establishments that were demolished included some of Bandra's iconic spots



Officials of different departments carried out a joint demolition drive opposite the Pali market in Bandra West yesterday. Pic/Bipin Kokate

In a bid to decongest the Pali Naka road and its adjoining areas, the BMC carried out a massive demolition drive opposite the Pali market in Bandra last evening.

Over the years, a number of establishments and restaurants have come up in the area, adding to its traffic and haphazard parking woes. What makes the problem even worse is the huge influx of people and vehicles during weekends.

According to sources, the H-West ward authorities demolished 25 open space encroachments and 15 stalls. Action was also taken against 20 unauthorised hawkers in the area. The establishments that faced the axe included some of Bandra's iconic spots. Portions of Gondola Hotel and Toto's Garage, one of the area's oldest pubs, were pulled down. Authorities even demolished a portion of Jude's cold storage. Several supermarkets, vegetable stores and beauty outlets were also removed.

Sharad Ughade, H-West ward officer, said, "Officials of different departments, including encroachment, building, licence and maintenance, along with cops carried out the drive. As part of it, they removed unauthorised stalls, hawkers and open space encroachments to clear the Pali Naka road and the adjoining areas."

Pulled to ground

Dr Mahesh Chandani, HK Realty, Ply Cottage, Toto's Garage, Jude Wain, Jude cold storage, Celejor, Beauty Veg, Vijay Store, Himalayan Store, Choice Super Market, Anupam Emporium, Jio Digital, Morphy Richards, Kishco, Kwality Walls, Gondola Hotel, Salads & Barbeque, Wine World, Super Net 4G and Sea Food Tandoori

