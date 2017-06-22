Mumbai: BMC sub-engineer tries to bribe RTI activist, booked

He offered the money and asked the activist to take back the complaints registered by him against some illegal structures in South Mumbai

Instead of taking action on the complaints registered against illegal structures in South Mumbai by an RTI activist, a sub-engineer of BMC ward-A allegedly offered him a bribe to settle the matter.

According to ACB, sometime back the activist had given written complaints to the accused sub-engineer, Shailesh Sadanand Gaud (46), in connection with some illegal structures in Fort area. However, instead of taking action against the violators, he tried to bribe the complainant so that he takes back the complaints. Gaud allegedly collected Rs 50,000 each from three parties linked to the illegal structures, to pay the activist, ACB said.

Also read - Mumbai: BMC official caught accepting Rs 50,000 bribe

In the meantime, the activist approached the ACB and filed a complaint. After verifying his claims, ACB registered an offence and laid a trap at the ward office to nab Gaud.

Also read: BMC man who took bribe from bhelpuri vendor has 3 flats, 4 cars

Gaud was caught red-handed while giving a bribe Rs 1.50 lakh to the complainant. An officer from ACB said, "He has been booked under relevant sections of Prevention of Corruption Act and section 214 (offering gift or restoration of property in consideration of screening offender) of IPC."