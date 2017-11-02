Mumbai: BMC to punish teachers for students' failure

The BMC will fine its teachers between Rs 100 and Rs 2,000 if its students fall behind in studies. This is the civic education department's new way to improve the standard of education in civic schools. As per the new order, there will also be rewards for teachers if any school or class is performing well - certificates.



Representation pic

The 12-page circular issued by BMC's education department gives a list of parameters schools and teachers will be judged on, and rewards and punishments based on the report cards. Decisions will be based on the result of an entire school, each class, how students score in specific subjects and other aspects.

Even as teachers are infuriated with the move, experts feel it will create a situation where authorities may not know the actual learning levels as teachers may become lenient in giving marks, considering their money is involved.

Spokesperson of Maharashtra Principals' Association Prashant Redij said, "We agree education standards need to be improved. But then let the performance scale be the same for all BMC staff, why only teachers? So many files remain pending with BMC, civic departments fail to provide services they are responsible for. In a civic body where the mayor himself has been a teacher, such harassment is shameful."

How it'll work

If the success rate of a class is 90 per cent or above in a subject, the teacher will get a certificate; if it is 100 per cent, the teacher will be recommended for Mayor's award. If it is below 90 per cent, the teacher will be fined R100, if below 80 per cent, then Rs 1,000, and so on. The evaluation will be done at the end of the academic year.

Also view - In Pictures: 8 scams that rocked India



