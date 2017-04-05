Mumbai: BMC trains its guns on Bollywood celebs over illegal constructions

Look what you set rolling, Kapil Sharma! MHADA finds 64 bungalows, including those belonging to Jaaved Jaaferi, Shakti Kapoor and Sonu Sood, have violated rules by carrying out illegal extensions to their properties

The violations came to light after Mehmood Shaikh of NGO Disha Foundation filed a written complaint with the state environment department and BMC.Pic/ Nimesh Dave

Nearly four months after comedian Kapil Sharma sent a tweet to Narendra Modi suggesting that the BMC was pressurrising him for a bribe, and came under the scanner for allegedly destroying mangroves near his Versova bungalow, the BMC has found 64 bungalows in the area guilty of a similar violation. Celebrities like Kailesh Kher, Javed Jaffrey, Shakti Kapoor and Sonu Sood, who own properties along this stretch, might also face action.

Shakti Kapoor, actor

Mehmood Shaikh of NGO Disha Foundation recently filed a written complaint with the state environment department and the BMC, claiming that several buildings had been illegally constructed along Aram Nagar 1 and 2 at Yari Road, Versova.

Following the complaint, Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) conducted a survey in the said area and found 64 bungalows that had violated rules by destroying mangroves or carrying out illegal extensions. Sources in the BMC said that an FIR would be filed against the owners under the Monopolies and Restrictive Trade Practices (MRTP) Act.

Kailash Kher, singer

Deputy collector Babasaheb Parde confirmed the development. “After we receive the survey report, action will be taken against the illegal bungalows,” he said.

Owners of 64 bungalows along Aram Nagar 1 and 2, Versova, are likely to face BMC action for illegal construction. Pic/ Nimesh Dave

Speaking to mid-day, Shakti Kapoor, who owns a residential property in Versova, said, “I bought the bungalow 15 years ago. I haven’t received any notice yet and have made no extensions to my property.”



Kapil Sharma

Singer Kher, who runs a studio here, denied reports about any violation. “The residents have already won a case in the High Court. Some people are trying to create unnecessary trouble,” he said.

Despite attempts, Jaffrey and Sood remained unavailable for comment.