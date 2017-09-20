Mumbai: BMC wakes up to action against hawkers at night

The BMC forms squads to act against illegal food stalls and hawkers from 5.30 pm to 11.30 pm



Representation pic

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has finally set up a cell to take action against illegal hawkers at nights. The civic body has also formed 24 special squads with 192 staff to tackle the illegal hawkers' menace for this.

mid-day had first reported (September 15) the civic body's plan of forming a special night squad to tackle illegal hawkers after office hours. According to civic officials, recently municipal commissioner Ajoy Mehta instructed concerned departments to form 24 special squads. Following his directions, Additional Municipal Commissioner A L Jarhad who heads the Removal of Encroachments Department, has issued a circular to form a team in each administrative ward.

According to the circular, each squad will have 8 staff members and they will be provided a vehicle and a mobile phone to coordinate with the licence inspector during the action. The civic body will also write a letter to police department to provide staff. The team will be active till 11.30 pm. Every Thursday all squad members will form a team and conduct surprise raids.

A senior civic official said, "Many citizens complain that after 5pm most of the footpaths and streets are encroached by illegal food stalls and hawkers. Since there is no BMC staff that time, the hawkers don't have anything to fear. Currently, BMC takes action against illegal hawkers between 10am and 5pm."

Deputy Municipal Commissioner (Removal of Encroachment), Ranjeet Dhakne said citizens can call on 1916 and also register a complaint on their website about such illegal hawkers and food stalls. These complaints will be forwarded to special squads for immediate action.

