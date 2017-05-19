Mumbai: BMC wants trains to chug along without issue this monsoon

Apart from setting aside Rs 4.15 crore for nullah cleaning, BMC wants the jurisdiction for clean-up marshals to be extended into railway stations



The BMC would like to believe that it is leaving no stone unturned in a bid to ensure that this monsoon season, Mumbai is not flooded at the first sight of rain. So, apart from book-ending Rs 4.15 crore to the Central and Western Railways to clean the nullahs and drainages along the tracks, it is also mulling appointing clean-up marshals at railway stations to ensure cleanliness.

Conception at inspection

Additionally, on Thursday, the top bosses of both CR and BMC, including CR GM, DK Sharma and civic commissioner Ajoy Mehta, conducted a joint inspection on the neglected Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus-Mankhurd route.

It was during the inspection that the idea of clean-up marshals came up, an ironic development in light of Mumbai's drastic drop in the Swachh Bharat index. "We have sent a proposal to the Railway Board in Delhi, as it's a policy matter," said Ravinder Goyal, DRM Mumbai, CR.

Currently, clean-up marshals have no jurisdiction to work at railway premises or the authority to fine people. The marshals outside station premises are BMC's, but they can't levy fines on people using the locals. Sources said that this would need amendment in the Railway Act itself. "For misdemeanours inside station premises, the station masters and ticket checkers can fine people for spitting and littering. However, they are busier catching ticket less travelers, which is a priority," said another CR official.

More checks to follow

The authorities also checked the cross drains along the CR at Sandhurst Road, Wadala, Govandi, Chembur, Reay Road, Masjid, GTB Nagar, Chembur and Kurla. They also checked the encroachments and solid waste collection along the tracks and drains, which is normally the primary cause of water logging on tracks during monsoon.

Until May 31, they will complete two rounds of checks and the final one will take place after the first round of major showers.

What of the roads?

Meanwhile, on the issue of road repair work and nullah cleaning, Mehta said, "All the incomplete road repair works will be brought to a safe stage before monsoon. Nullah silts kept on the road will be cleared soon. We allow silt to dry up for two days so that it can be transported with less cost."