Mumbai: Bodies of brothers who drowned in Powai lake fished out

Bodies of brothers who drowned in Powai lake have been fished out by the fire brigade, the police said. Saddam (22) and Aslam Shaikh (24) drowned at 22.05 yesterday.

The brothers and a friend had gone to lake, but it’s not clear what they were doing. Aslam and the friend jumped in to save Saddam but were unable to. The friend was rescued by villagers. But both the brothers drowned, officers said.