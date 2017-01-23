Mumbai: Bomb alert at Andheri mall sends cops into a tizzy

Cops check nook and cranny of Andheri mall for hours after 53-year-old tells them he’s received info about a bomb in there, only to return empty-handed



The man said he’d received a message about a bomb being planted at Infiniti Mall in Andheri West

A 53-year-old man sent several security agencies into a tizzy on Saturday after he walked into the Amboli station at night and told the police he had received a message about a ‘bomb’ in a shopping mall in Andheri West. This incident occurred hours after the state Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) issued a public awareness alert for January 26. No bomb was found in the premises of the mall.

The ATS had issued a public alert regarding a probable terror strike in crowded places. It mentioned that small domestic animals or suicide bombers could be used to conduct an attack and asked the citizens to inform the police if they see any suspicious person or object.

On Saturday night, Hasan Khan, a resident of Jogeshwari walked up to the cops in Amboli police station and mentioned a text message he received from an unknown number.

The message stated that a bomb has been planted in the Infiniti Mall in Andheri West and it will explode shortly, sources said. Immediately after the police received the information, several agencies were alerted and they swung into action.

“The information was shared with the Intelligence Bureau, the Maharashtra ATS, bomb disposal squads and dog squads of Mumbai police and the Anti Terror Cells of the local police station. Mumbai police officials immediately reached the spot and a search operation was launched at night, which went on for at least three to four hours. Each and every corner of the mall was searched, but nothing was found,” said an official.

Traced to Jaipur

However, simultaneously the cops have kept the number Khan shared with them on surveillance. It has been traced to Jaipur and they are trying to locate the man who sent the message. The number has also been shared with other security agencies.

A police officer from Amboli police station said, “Investigations in the matter are on. Prima facie it looks like a prank message but a probe is being conducted to find out the exact motive behind it.”