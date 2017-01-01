Mumbai: Bombay Gymkhana New Year's Eve bash cancelled

After being denied permission to serve alcohol on the club lawn, the Bombay Gymkhana, for the first time in its 140-yr history called off its New Year Eve party. The bash, which was supposed to be held last night, was cancelled after the club was denied a liquor licence by the excise department and did not get the required NOC from the Mumbai collector’s office.

A club member, on condition of anonymity, said the mood was foul and the club felt there was no use taking a chance lest a guest happened to wander out of the inner bar onto the lawn with a glass in hand. Members who had booked tickets will receive a refund.

The year that was

>> In July, the BMC had withdrawn the parking space for the club, forcing members to leave their cars at home or find an alternate space. The parking area was restored to the club after some time. BMC chief Ajoy Mehta claimed the parking was removed as a result of the civic authority's efforts to clear pavements