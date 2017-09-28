The paper mentions that the exam was scheduled for 2.30pm

A school in Borivli has come in the line of fire for holding one part of the state drawing exam half-an-hour earlier than the scheduled time.

Angry students and parents have alleged that after the completion of the first paper at 1.30 pm, St Francis School in Borivli held the second paper at 2 pm, when it was actually scheduled 30 minutes later. Several students, who had stepped out of the classroom for lunch break, were in for a shock, when they returned to find that the examination had already begun. The parents, who argued that the students lost crucial time because of this, have now taken up the issue with the state education department.

The annual state drawing examination (elementary and intermediate) is an important qualifying measure for students taking up design and architecture-related higher education courses. The examination was held last week across the state.

"Not only did the examination begin early, it also ended sharp at 4 pm. Children were in tears," said Dhananjay Junnarkar, one of the parents.

When contacted, Sunil Pawar, directorate of art and controller of examinations, said, "Parents have approached us with their complaint. I have asked them to submit a letter to the directorate and we will initiate the inquiry."