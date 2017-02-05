Mumbai: Borivli society in dock over non-payment of land tax



Shopkeepers and residents Madhumilan (Mangalkung) Cooperative Housing Society in Borivli (W) on Saturday. Pic/Nimesh Dave

The residents and shopkeepers of Madhumilan (Mangalkung) Cooperative Housing Society in Borivli (W) were left in the soup on Saturday as the tehsildar's office sealed the two main gates of the society over the outstanding payment of land tax (non-agricultural) on Saturday.

The society has a total of 203 residential flats and 59 shops spread across 12 wings, four storeys each. Members and shop owners have alleged that the two gates of the building were sealed without any prior intimation. "In 2011, we received a notice from tehsildar's office saying our society does not have the requisite permission for shops and hence will have to pay the penalty. We told them that the BMC had given us the Occupational Certificate after verifying facts. They have imposed a whopping 300 per cent penalty on us.

We are not against paying the property tax, but we will not pay the additional amount that has been added to the actual tax," says society chairman, Shantilal Chheda. Although the society has been receiving notices from the tehsildar's office for the last eight years, members claim no intimation about sealing the shops was given. "They have even told us that if we don't pay the land tax amount of over R15 lakh, they will seal all the shops on the ground floor," added Chheda. An official from Borivali tehsildar's office said, "We have sealed the gates of the building. Despite serving several notices over the years, the society has not yet paid the outstanding land tax and the penalty amount."

Rs 15

lakh is what the society needs to pay as land tax