Mumbai: Bouquets not brickbats for false promises

New chairman of BEST Committee pledges that he won’t accept felicitations till all employees are paid, but is spotted accepting bouquets just minutes later



This video grab shows Anil Kokil being felicitated with flowers just minutes after his speech

The noblest of promises can be forgotten in minutes by politicians. Newly appointed as the chairman of the BEST committee, Anil Kokil, made a noble gesture, announcing that he did not want to be felicitated, nor would he accept the official vehicle provided to him – at least not until all 42,000 employees got their salaries. And yet, this reporter spotted him accepting bouquets upon bouquets from his supporters just half an hour after the announcement.

Shiv Sena’s Kokil made the speech around 12.15 pm on the first floor of the BEST committee room, soon after he was appointed as chairman. “I was a former employee of BEST. I can understand the predicament of the 42,000 employees. So I have decided that until they get their salaries, I will neither accept any felicitation nor accept the official vehicle provided to me by BEST,” Kokil had said.

Half an hour later, Kokil went down to the parking lot of Electric House – headquarters of BEST Undertaking – for another function to introduce him to the BEST employees. As he spoke to employees, he simultaneously accepted bouquets from supporters. When he realised that media persons were watching him, he reiterated his promise to reject felicitations and official vehicle. And yet, he continued to accept more and more bouquets.

When asked about it Kokil simply stated: “I said that I wouldn’t accept felicitations from March 17. I have told unions and employees at every depot about the same.”