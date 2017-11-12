Mumbai: Govandi boy runs away from home, SOS phone call to friend helps cops trace him

The 15-year-old Govandi boy, who had run away from home on October 29 in an attempt to allegedly kill himself, was traced to Nepal thanks to a phone call he had made to his friend in Chembur from Kathmandu as he had run out of money. This call became the first concrete lead for police to find out his exact location in Nepal, which eventually led to the boy being detained in Nepal on Friday. He will be brought back to city by the police and his family. Sources said the boy wanted to do something for thrills, and hence had left his house. Cops suspect he got the idea while playing some online games similar to the Blue Whale game on darknet.

Representational Image

The boy, who was studying in Std X, is the son of a director of a media house. He had left home on October 29, and had scribbled a note on a newspaper saying he was going to kill himself and his family should consider him dead. He had left home with Rs 15,000 and a few notebooks. Sources said that the boy had taken a train from Goa to Bihar and later managed to go to Nepal through the common border. "Recently, the boy called one of his friends in Chembur from a landline phone in Kathmandu and sought financial help as he had run out of money. The friend informed his parents and the police," said a police officer. The boy's family used their influence and business contacts and alerted local vendors in Kathmandu and circulated a message with the photo of the boy. After this, the police of a local village in the interiors of Kathmandu located the boy and detained him. The police are waiting to record his detailed statement.

