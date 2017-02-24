Mumbai: Brave police constable pulls out drunk man from cement mixer



Representational pic

A police constable put his life at risk to pull out a 35-year-old drunk man, who fell into a cement mixer vehicle, and only his hands and head were partly visible.

According to a report in The Times of India, the incident occurred at around 2 pm on Wednesday after the mixer vehicle halted at Sakinaka junction following the signal turning red.

The report added that the drunk man has been identified as Lalbahadur, who got into the vehicle from the rear side, as a result of which the driver wasn’t aware of the same. Cops said that the mixer was not rotating else the man would have died on the spot.

The report further revealed that some locals from nearby shops spotted him in the vehicle, and then informed a patrolling van near the junction. "Had the locals not noticed Lalbahadur climbing in, he could have died within five minutes. When my constable Vaijnath Kamble pulled him out, Lalbahadur was almost mixed with the concrete cement. Kamble risked his life and sneaked in through the mixer's mouth and managed to pull out the man," Sakinaka senior inspector Avinash Dharmadhikari told the paper.

The rescue effort took around 15 minutes. "On learning a man had fallen into the mixer, we first asked the driver to park the vehicle on one side of the road. There was little time to call the fire brigade. I climbed the machine and managed to sneak through the mouth of the mixer. I managed to see the man inside the pitch dark container which was slightly moving and filled with wet cement concrete. The man's entire body was inside and only his head and hands was seen. Somehow I managed to pull him back. If the vehicle had started then he could have died in the cement and no one could have noticed," Kamble told the paper.