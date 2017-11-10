Mumbai: Brothers smash man's head with hammer for refusing to make drawer

In a shocking incident, two men have been arrested for killing their neighbor by bludgeoning him with a knife. The two men were arrested from Bandra as per reports by the Times of India.



Representational Image

The three men hot into a fight when the victim, a carpenter by profession, refused to make a wooden drawer for the brothers. The trio had a fight and one of the brothers snatched a hammer from the victim and hit him with it.

After the victim collapsed, one of the brothers informed his family and even lodged a complaint of assault against the victim at Kherwadi police station. The victim, unfortunately, died while being treated at the hospital.

