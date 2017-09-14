Mumbai: Builders held for cheating 17 buyers out of Rs 3.28 crore

The EOW has arrested two partners of Rupji Constructions for cheating 17 people of Rs 3.28 crore on the pretext of building their homes — Madhukar Rupji, 79, and his son Tejal — on the complaint of Tukaram Bilvor alias Koli.

Empty assurances

The police said that in 2009 Koli and his wife went to Rupji Constructions' office in Wadala to buy a flat in their upcoming Akansha Towers, a project in Pantnagar, Ghatkopar (East).

"At the time of booking, Koli was told by the accused that the place where they planned to build the residential tower belonged to MHADA and there was a market on it. He was also told the shop owners had given consent to Rupji Constructions to develop the site for them and sell the additional residential units," said an EOW source.

The Kolis paid Rs 3 lakh and booked a 900 square feet 2BHK flat (worth Rs 67.9lakh) on the sixth floor. Rupji Constructions also gave them an allotment letter.

Receipt of receipts

The complainant paid a total of Rs 20.59 lakh to Rupji Constructions and was given receipts. But work on the project never took off, said another EOW source.

The company kept assuring Koli and his wife that work would start soon. When Koli demanded his money back, the company failed to refund him.

Around this time, Koli found out that the father-son duo had cheated several others — taking Rs 3.07 crore from 16 homebuyers. All of them together approached the police.

Rs 3.2 cr Total amount the accused duped the buyers of

