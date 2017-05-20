Mumbai: Bus accident in Vikhroli kills one, injures four





One person died and four others were seriously injured when a private bus met with an accident at Gandhi Nagar Junction in Vikhroli West, Mumbai. The injured passengers were safely removed from the bus and have been taken to hospitals in Vikroli, Powai, and Kanjurmarg.



According to a report in Times of India, the private bus was plying with around 40 passengers on board from Malad to Mumbra when the accident took place. The bus reportedly lost control and hit the divider and toppled at Gandhi Nagar junction in Vikroli (West).



The accident occurred at around 1pm, Vikhroli police was reported saying to the website. The bus driver named Imtiaz Shaikh died on the spot. Mumbai police spokesperson DCP Rashmi Karandikar was reported saying to the website, "The bus was hired by a marriage party and was heading to Mumbra for the reception. The bus driver lost control while taking the sharp turn at the junction to enter the LBS Mary when it hit the divider.”



The bus was lifted with a crane and rescue operations carried for around 3 hours. As a result of the accident, traffic towards Mulund was affected for around 3 hours. Police officials from Vikhroli, Powai and Sakinaka police stations have been called for rescue work.

Download the new mid-day android app to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go https://goo.gl/8Xlcvr