While putting his cell phone on silent mode before going off to sleep, a South Mumbai businessman did not realise that he would wake up to a fraudulent transactions of Rs 3.35 lakh on his credit card. While he was asleep, the bank had sent him SMS alerts of online shopping transactions on the portal of a New-York based fashion store. However, as the phone was on silent mode, he failed to notice the messages.



Representational picture

Also read - Card fraud: Man loses Rs 87,000 after swiping at Pune-Mumbai toll plaza

Though he has reported the matter to the Cyber and Marine Drive police, they have asked him to fill up a dispute form at the bank and then get back to them for further action.

Atul Shah, 49, who has a drug agency, resides in Marine Drive with his family. As per Shah's complaint to the police, he received a number of messages from the bank on September 19. "As I was not feeling well, I put the phone on silent mode and went off to sleep around 9.15 pm. I saw the messages when I woke up around 5:45 am."

The messages informed him that transactions worth Rs 3.35 lakh were made using his credit card details on the site of an international store. However, Shah immediately called the bank's helpline number and got the card blocked. He even got the add-on cards of his parents blocked.

Also read - Mumbai Crime: MBA student loses Rs 80K to fraudsters as he sleeps

"I was shocked to see the messages as I had not done the transactions. I don't know how the fraudsters obtained my card details," he added.

Speaking to mid-day, a police officer said, "As part of the investigation, we will look into the details of the channel used for committing the crime. It is not yet clear whether the transaction was done by someone from India or abroad."