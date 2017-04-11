Mumbai: Businessman held after entering international airport without valid ticket

Sahar Police arrested a businessman from Bhendi Bazaar on Sunday for allegedly intering the International airport premises without a valid flight ticket. According to a report by The Times of India, 52-year-old Zoyeb Ali Mithawala, who was there to see off his relatives, managed to gain access to the T2 Terminal by showing his passport and a e-ticket on his smartphone.

While trying to walk out from the terminal from the entry point, Mithawala was apprehended and questioned by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officials, who learnt that he had cancelled his ticket at the last minute.

CISF personnel became aware that something was amiss after they found him walking back alone as it was mandatory for fliers to be accompanied by an airline staffer.

Mithawala was remanded in police custody for a day after being produced before the Bandra holiday court and getting booked under IPC Section 420 for cheating.

During questioning he claimed to have planned flying to Dubai with his in-laws and had cancelled his ticket in the last moment. Despite this he decided to see them off and believed he could enter the airport using his passport and the e-ticket. Mithawala any intention of cheating airport authorities.