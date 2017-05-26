Mumbai: Byculla zoo gets notice over selfie points, ice cream parlour

There are five selfie points that have been built near flower and animal sculptures at Byculla zoo. Pic/ Bipin Kokate

Could your groupfies, duck pouts and ice cream runs at the Byculla zoo be causing distress to the animals? The Central Zoo Authority (CZA) has sought an explanation from them over the recent construction of selfie points and an ice cream parlour on the premises. In a letter dated May 17, CZA has asked for a factual status report.

The letter came on the heels of a complaint raised on May 11 by animal welfare group, Plants and Animal Welfare Society (PAWS), with the BMC commissioner and zoo authority, alleging that the newly-constructed selfie points and an ice cream parlour are causing distress to animals and are responsible for the ruckus created by visitors.

In its complaint, PAWS had said, "Selfie points are constructed inside Udyan's precincts, which leads to clamouring and ruckus by the visitors. On one hand, birds and animals live in a pathetic condition and on the other, man-made structures (selfie points) are constructed near enclosures, which disturbs their habitat."

Sunish Subramanian, secretary of PAWS, Mumbai, said, "We recently visited the zoo to check the condition of animals housed there, and the development work. It was shocking to see that there is no improvement in facilities for animal. Instead of providing a natural habitat, the authorities are constructing selfie points."

He said an ice cream parlour has been set up right inside the hippopotamus enclosure and visitors often discard the waste right there.

'Take away artificial structures'

PAWS wants the authorities to refrain from constructing man-made structures (food courts, ice cream stalls and selfie points). "Measures should be taken to ensure that visitors do not disturb the tranquillity of the precinct, cleanliness is maintained, and natural habitat of plants, birds and animals are preserved," said Subramanian.

Byculla zoo director Dr Sanjay Tripathi clarified that the enclosures are nowhere close to the selfie points. "We have received the letter. It's a routine procedure; the CZA seeks explanation if there is a complaint."

Dogged by controversies

On May 4, mid-day had reported how visitors were vandalising selfie points while eager to capture their experience on camera. The damage had prompted the zoo authorities to put up a cautionary board.

This isn't the first time that the Byculla zoo has fallen in the CZA's radar. On October 16 last year, this paper had reported that the CZA had issued a notice to the zoo over the deplorable condition of enclosures and animals. The clamour of poor management rose after the death of a one-and-a-half-year-old female penguin in the zoo on October 23, 2016, after a brief illness.

In 2011 and 2012, the CZA had severely criticised the zoo authorities a series of incidents of animals dying had been reported, either from disease or old age. The zoo authorities were let off with a warning and told to improve the conditions.