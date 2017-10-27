In an incident that highlighted the apathy of people in Mumbai, a 17-year-old hit and run victim’s mobile phone was stolen as she lay unconscious on the street.



The girl, an Andheri resident, got medical attention only after two hours, even though the nearest hospital was 500 meters away as per reports by Hindustan Times. While she lay injured on the road, several people just stood around and watched her lay there. Finally and elderly woman and her daughter came to her rescue and rushed her to the hospital. The victim, a resident of Veer Desai Road, was knocked down by a two-wheeler at the junction near the gurdwara at Four Bungalows.

As per the victim’s father, , "Her phone was stolen within two to three minutes of the accident. I learnt that some of the bystanders were trying to take undue advantage of the situation. I shudder to think what would have happened to my daughter had the two women not come forward to help her. This is not the Mumbai we grew up in where people's first instinct is to rob rather than help." He added that the incident occurred at 2.50pm, and despite it being the middle of the afternoon on a busy street, no one bothered to take down the number of the two-wheeler, call the police or call for an ambulance.

When the duo riding the two wheeler hit the victim, the impact of the accident was such that it flung the rider and the pillon off the two-wheeler, but the two immediately got up and rode away from the scene of the accident. Incidentally, the mother and daughter who eventually helped the victim had just boarded an auto rickshaw at the end of the road when they heard a loud sound and saw people crowding around the victim. The two rushed to the spot and saw the victim lying unconscious on the road.

The woman, a professor at Mithibai College, who rescued the victim said, "By now, she must have been lying on the road for a few minutes. Nobody had called the police and the crowd was swelling. Labourers from a nearby construction site had also gathered in huge numbers and were discussing taking the girl to the site. While their intentions may have been to help, my mother and I protested vehemently. We almost got into an argument about how could taking her to a construction site help. My mother then told them firmly that the girl will come with us." With the help of two other people at the spot, the woman and her daughter brought the victim to her building, by which time she had started regaining consciousness. The good Samaritan said, "She couldn't remember anything, including her address. But after sometime she could recall her father's number."

The victim’s father immediately rushed to the woman’s building and took the victim to Kokilaben Ambani Hospital in Andheri West. The woman said that it didn’t seem like the victim had any external injuries or bleeding. But further examination at Kokilaben hospital revealed that the victim had suffered a minor fracture of the ribs. The victim said, "I just remember being hit while crossing the road. I am glad I remember nothing about the incident."

The family has lodged an FIR with the DN Road police.

