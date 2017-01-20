Mumbai: CA aspirant commits suicide after failing in final exam



Anamika Mathuli

Days after an MBBS jumped to his death from his balcony upon scoring low marks in his MD exam, a 23-year-old CA aspirant Anamika Mathuli killed herself on Wednesday after she failed in the CA finals, whose results were announced on Jan 17.

She committed suicide at her rented flat in Kandivli. Police sources said Anamika hailed from West Bengal and was living in the flat since March last year, preparing for her CA finals. She was living alone in the flat after her friend left when she got a job, said a police official from Charkop police station.

But when the results of the exam were declared on Tuesday, she did not find her enrolment number in them. This sent her into depression.

The incident came to light when her brother reached her residence on Wednesday night as her mobile phone was switched off. He found the door locked from inside and knocked several times. After getting no response, he called some residents and the security guard. They, in turn, called the cops, who broke into the flat with the help of fire brigade officials, only to find Anamika hanging from the ceiling fan. No suicide note has been discovered yet.

Anamika was rushed to the Shatabdi Hospital where the doctors declared her dead before arrival. The body was later sent for postmortem to the Bhagwati Hospital. An Accidental Death Report has been registered and further investigation is on, said senior police inspector Vijay Kumar Bhalshankar of Charkop police station.