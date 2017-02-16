Mumbai: Cabbie dies as slab comes crashing down in Dadar



The building site in Dadar's Hindu Colony where the incident took place

A 35-year-old cabbie died after the slab of a building in Dadar’s Hindu Colony came crashing down, while it was being demolished on Wednesday.

According to police, the incident took place when the deceased identified as Siddharaj Gautam was driving past the building. Four fire brigade teams were rushed to the spot. Gautam, who was trapped in the debris, was pulled out and immediately rushed to Sion Hospital. However, the doctors at the hospital declared him brought dead.

A fire brigade official said, "The building was being razed as part of a redevelopment project. We received a call regarding the incident around 5:22pm and immediately rushed four vehicles to the spot."

Speaking to mid-day, Dr Kabir from Sion Hospital’s casualty ward said, "The patient was brought in around 7:15pm. He succumbed to head and chest injuries."