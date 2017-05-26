Mumbai: Cameras installed in Marine Drive to capture errant bikers



Aerial view of Queen's necklace or Marine Drive

The BMC installed automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras on the central divider of the Marine Drive stretch. The move was suggested by the traffic police in an effort to keep an eye on rash or over-speeding bikers.

Also read - Mumbai: Speeding biker kills evening stroller at Marine Drive

According to The Times of India, Marine Drive residents have lauded BMC's initiative as most bikers from other parts of Mumbai over-speed on the stretch. They believe the presence of cameras would be beneficial as it is impossible to monitor the stretch 24x7.

Also read - Mumbai: 4 injured in car-bike collision near Marine Drive

Also read - Mumbai: Cops slam the brakes on Marine Drive racers

Initally some residents were concerned when the girders on which the cameras were installed were erected in April. Their fears were allayed when the BMC, to whom they had written asking whether permission Mumbai Heritage Conservation Committee (MHCC) permission had been sought for the purpose, told them that cameras such as this would be installed in several parts of Mumbai.