Mumbai: Campaign to save Dadar stadium gets celeb push

Locals' demand of scrapping BMC's plan to build a gym there gains steam with efforts from former footballer and co.

(From left) Cilfred Pereira, Shreyas Khanolkar, Godfrey Periera, Sandip Palkar and Ajit Parab visit Purandare stadium to lend support

They decided that the ground where they grew up kicking ball has to be saved, and they are hoping their celebrity weight behind it does the trick. The 'Save Purandare' campaign has got a much-needed push with former Indian footballer Godfrey Pereira and musician Ajit Parab coming forward for the iconic stadium in Dadar East.

The two visited the stadium yesterday to show solidarity with the locals' demand of scrapping the civic body's proposed plan of constructing a '11.46-crore gymkhana and other allied recreational activities there.

The 50-year-old stadium has turned into a battleground after residents came to know about BMC's proposal for a gym there for KEM hospital doctors. The move could lead to restriction of entry and reduce its playing area by half. mid-day has been consistently reporting on the issue.

Childhood memories

"I have several childhood memories of this place. When I was young, I used to practise here because authorities at other grounds wouldn't allow us to. At Purandare stadium, there was no restriction. I request authorities to restore it as it is and let people use it freely," said Pereira, who played for India from 1989 to 1997, and won the prestigious Chhatrapati Shivaji Award.

"We trained many poor children on this ground, helping to shape their career."

People living in Dadar, Naigaon, Parel and Bhoiwada play cricket, football and other sports here. Senior citizens go there for their walks.

Musician and Marathi film actor Parab, a resident of Dadar, used to play cricket on the ground till 2000. On coming to know of the BMC's plan, he met the residents and extended his support.

"Right from my grandfather's time, the last three generations of my family have been playing cricket at Purandare stadium. I would not be exaggerating if we referred to it as Dadar East's Shivaji Park," he said.

Calling it a sports culture symbol, he added, "There are few grounds available for sportspersons in the city. If this ground too were to be taken away, there would be no place left for locals to play on."

More support

Another footballer and local, Sandip Palkar, said, "If BMC's plan goes ahead, then sports will end in the area." Along with Pereira, Parab and Palkar, footballer Cilfred Pereira and cricketer Shreyas Khanolkar, too, visited the stadium to support the campaign.