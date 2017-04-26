Mumbai: Can't do anything if meat-eaters are denied flats, says BMC

Potential homebuyers who also eat meat, you are on your own. For once, even as the corporators have raised the issue of people in Mumbai being discriminated against over their food habits, the BMC has said that it doesn't fall under its ambit and that people should directly approach the police instead.

Over the last few years, several citizens have increasingly faced discrimination when they approach builders or societies to buy a home - either on the basis of their eating habits, or extrapolated perception of their caste and religion.

However, when corporators raised the issue in the civic body's Improvement Committee on Tuesday, the members were given the equivalent of a shoulder shrug. Now, the corporators have taken forward the matter to the BMC administration and say that they hope to get a positive reply so that citizens don't suffer anymore.

Meanwhile, bear in mind that this is not the first time that the civic body has refused action on this subject. In 2014, former MNS corporator Sandeep Deshpande had moved a proposal to stop this practice and demanded that action be taken against these builders or already-occupied societies by not granting them or revoking their commencement certificate (CC) and/or disconnecting water connections. But even at that time, the civic body had given the same response and evoked the corporators' ire.



Sena corporator Kishori Pednekar

Where do parties stand?

While the Shiv Sena and Congress have come out in opposition to the civic body's stand, thus pushing the issue further, the BJP has chosen to remain neutral.

Sena corporator Kishori Pednekar alleged that the civic administration is trying to wash its hands off on the issue. "The BMC should act keeping in mind its social responsibility. Developers cannot stop people from eating the food of their choice." Congress corporator Ashraf Azmi added, "It's the BMC which gives all the permissions to developers, not the police. Then why ask people to approach police?" Despite the fact that the issue is related to a majority of the people, the civic administration is not serious about it."

BJP corporator and former chairman of Improvement Committee, Prakash Gangadhare, however, demanded that the issue be left alone. "The civic administration has time and again made it clear that it's not in their hands to deny permissions to developers. Despite this, the issue is being raked up again and again."

Civic body says

Reacting to the corporators' demand, deputy municipal commissioner Chandrashekhar Choure said that the demands cannot be tackled as they do not fit into civic rules which define action against discrimination for food habits.