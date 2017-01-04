Mumbai: Car crushed in Eastern Freeway accident, but injured still missing



The Honda City found abandoned on the Freeway near Mazgaon in the early hours today. Pic /Bipin Kokate

The police are on the lookout for four people who were injured after the car that they were travelling in smashed into the divider at the freeway near Mazgaon. The incident is said to have taken place a little after midnight, around 12.30 am.

“It’s strange, but all the accident victims absconded after the accident. We had to tow the car to the police station without any kind of inquiry. Nobody has come to the police station yet, so we have no details about those injured in the accident,” said a police officer from Sewri police station, requesting anonymity, adding that they are currently investigating the case.

According to onlookers, there were four people travelling in the Honda City, including a girl.

Meanwhile, a source at JJ Hospital confirmed that a few people with minor injuries had come to the hospital late into the night. One of the victims was a girl, who had suffered bruises to her leg. “None of them appeared to have any major injuries. But, they all looked very scared,” the source said.