Mumbai: Car flips on Eastern Freeway, but driver escapes with minor injuries

The damaged car at the Sewri Police station. Pics/Satej Shinde

A car driver had a narrow escape on Thursday evening after his car lost control and flipped multiple times on Eastern Freeway.

Police officials said the incident occurred at 7.30 pm on the southbound stretch of the freeway, near Sewri. Only the driver -- Rajesh Virjee Patel, 22 -- was present in the car. According to an API at Sewri Police Station, one of the rear tyres of the vehicle had burst, causing the accident.

“The driver was wearing his seat belt and the airbags were deployed on time, which eventually saved him. He sustained a minor head injury,” he said.

Sudhir Nawge, Senior inspector of Sewri police station said that Patel went to the hospital by himself and did not report the accident to the police. “We have asked him to come to the station to furnish details of the accident,” he said.

The car was severely damaged and was towed to Sewri Police station.